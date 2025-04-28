Chennai Metro Rail to conduct driverless train tests on Porur-Poonamallee route today

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will test driverless trains between Porur and Poonamallee route on Monday from 3 pm to 6 pm, for a stretch of 9 kilometres according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Earlier on April 20, a trial run was conducted for a distance of 2.5 kilometres at a speed of 25 kmph.

It is reported that in all of Phase II, the sharpest curve of 127.55-metre radius in Porur will also be tested.

In this stretch, the trains will pass through 10 Metro stations: Poonamallee Bypass, Poonamallee, Mullaithottam, Karayanchavadi, Kumananchavadi, Kattupakkam, Iyyappanthangal, Thelliyaragaram, Porur Bypass and Porur Junction.

In phase II, which comprises 300 curves, Porur is the sharpest curve, followed by Koyambedu with a 127-metre radius and Alandur with 126-metre radius.

As per required standards, the radius of the curve cannot dip below 120 metre-radius, pointed out CMRL officials.

Corridor 5 between Madhavaram and Sholinganallur (44.6 km) has a maximum number of curves.