Chennai Metro Rail to conduct driverless train tests on Porur-Poonamallee route by April end
It is reported that in all of Phase II, the sharpest curve of 127.55-metre radius in Porur will also be tested.
CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited will test driverless trains between Porur and Poonamallee route by the end of this month, according to a Thanthi TV report.
In this stretch, the trains will pass through 10 Metro stations: Poonamallee Bypass, Poonamallee, Mullaithottam, Karayanchavadi, Kumananchavadi, Kattupakkam, Iyyappanthangal, Thelliyaragaram, Porur Bypass and Porur Junction.
In phase II, which comprises 300 curves, Porur is the sharpest curve, followed by Koyambedu with a 127-metre radius and Alandur with 126-metre radius. As per required standards, the radius of the curve cannot dip below 120 metre-radius, pointed out CMRL officials. Corridor 5 between Madhavaram and Sholinganallur (44.6 km) has a maximum number of curves.
