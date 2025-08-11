Chennai Metro Rail to conduct DPRs for extension in 2 locations

CHENNAI: For the extension of Metro services in two locations – Lighthouse to High Court and Tambaram–Guindy–Velachery corridor – the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has awarded the contract to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs).

As per CMRL notification, the proposed extension from Lighthouse to High Court is planned for 7 km to enhance connectivity along Marina beach and secretariat. And, the Tambaram–Guindy–Velachery line will have an approximate extension for 21 km.

The extension, particularly to the south suburb regions, will integrate the locations of Tambaram, Medavakkam, Pallikaranai, Velachery with Guindy Metro station in the corridor 1 (from Washermenpet to Chennai Airport Metro station line) of CMRL. “This corridor will facilitate multimodal integration at Tambaram, Medavakkam, Velachery and Guindy,” stated the press note.

The contract for the preparation of both DPRs has been awarded to Systra MVA Consulting India – Rs 38.20 lakh for Lighthouse to HC, and Rs 96.19 lakh for Tambaram–Guindy–Velachery line. The study duration is 120 days.

“The DPRs will assess alignment options, ridership potential, multimodal integration, and technical feasibility, forming the basis for decision-making and future project implementation,” stated the note.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has proposed to build 3 km-long-flyover with three lanes from Sardar Patel Road to Velachery Main Road junction. When the flyover and Metro Rail become operational, traffic congestion at the Race Course Road, Five Furlong Road and Velachery Bypass junction and Velachery Main Road will ease.