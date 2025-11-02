Chennai Metro Rail ridership dips in October

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) witnessed a passenger ridership of 93. 27 lakh passengers in October, a dip from September’s ridership of 1.01 crore passengers. As per a press note from CMRL, October 17 had the highest passenger flow for the month with 4.02 lakh passengers.

Out of 93.27 lakh, NCMC Singara Chennai Card was used by 47.59 lakh passengers, followed by 19.45 lakh using paper QR, 77,236 with a travel card, 5.25 lakh using WhatsApp, 3.56 lakh and 3.06 lakh paying via PayTM and Phonepe respectively, 2.38 lakh using Static QR, 8.75 lakh using ONDC and 1.15 lakh through Online QR service.

The CMRL mobile app was used by 62,872 people and Chennai One app by 64,609 people. In January, around 87 lakh passengers travelled in the Metro Rail, followed by 86.65 lakh in February, 92.10 lakh in March, 87.59 lakh in April, 89.09 lakh in May, 92.19 lakh in June, 1.03 crore in July, 99.09 lakh in August and 1.01 crore in September.

“CMRL offers a 20% discount on ticketing services like NCMC Card and all digital QR tickets like Whatsapp (83000 86000), PayTM, PhonePe and digital store value pass exclusively available in CMRL mobile App,” added the note.