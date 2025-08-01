Chennai Metro Rail records more than 1 crore passengers in July 2025

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for the first time recorded more than 1 crore passengers travelling in metro trains in a month in July since its commencement.

A total of 1,03,78,835 passengers have travelled in metro trains in July 2025.

The passenger flow has increased by 11,58,910 more passengers compared to June 2025. The highest passenger flow per day was recorded on 4 July with 3,74,948 passengers.

Here is the riderships for last 6 months:

* January : 86,99,344 passengers

* February : 86,65,803 passengers

* March : 92,10,069 passengers

* April : 87,59,587 passengers

* May : 89,09,724 passengers.

* June : 92,19,925 passengers.