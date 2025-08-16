Chennai Metro Rail records highest single-day ridership on Independence Day

CHENNAI: Over 4.06 lakh passengers travelled by Chennai Metro on Independence Day, marking the highest single-day ridership since its launch.

On average, 3.25 lakh commuters use the Metro daily, with the service helping passengers reach destinations on time without getting stuck in traffic.

Metro stations have also been integrated with suburban railway stations and bus terminals, boosting connectivity in the city.

Currently, Metro trains operate on two routes with various facilities provided for the convenience of passengers.

The ridership of 4,06,066 surpassed the earlier record of 4 lakh passengers set in October 2025 during the grand air show as a part of IAF's 92nd anniversary celebrations.