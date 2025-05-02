Chennai Metro Rail records 87.59L passengers footfall in April

CHENNAI: In the month of April, 87,59,587 passengers travelled in the Chennai Metro Rail.

As per the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), In the month of January, 2025 a total of 86,99,344 passengers, February, 2025 a total of 86,65,803 passengers and March, 2025 a total of 92,10,069 passengers have travelled in the Metro Trains.

Interestingly, on April 30, about 3.49 lakh passengers utilised the Metro transit, recording the highest passenger flow for the month.

In case of using different ticketing methods, the highest passengers of 42.30 lakh passengers opted for the NCMC Singara Chennai card, followed by 19.12 lakh passengers who used paper QR and 6.15 lakh passengers with travel cards.

Additionally, 5.83 lakh passengers used Whatsapp booking app, 3.29 lakh used PhonePe, 1.45 lakh passengers used online QR, 2.65 lakh used static QR, and 4 lakh used Paytm facility.

Also, to encourage passengers, CMRL had been offering a 20 percent discount on all ticketing (Metro Travel Card, Mobile QR Code ticketing - Single, Return, Group Tickets and QR trip passes, Whatsapp, Paytm and PhonePe).

Passengers can now also book their tickets through CMRL Whatsapp ticketing system (+91 83000 86000) and Paytm also.