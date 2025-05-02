Chennai Metro Rail records 87.59 lakh passenger ridership in April

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) witnessed a passenger ridership of 87.59 lakh passengers in April, which is dip from 92.10 lakh in March. In January, 86.99 lakh passengers took the Metro, a rise from 86.65 lakh in February.

According to a communique from the CMRL, April 30 recorded the highest passenger flow in April, with 3.49 lakh passengers.

Out of 87.59 lakh, NCMC Singara Chennai Card was used by 42.30 lakh passengers, followed by 19.12 lakh using paper QR, 6.15 lakh with travel card, 5.8 lakh using WhatsApp and PayTM by 4.09 lakh passengers. PhonePe was used by 3.29 lakh passengers, Static QR by 2.65 lakh, ONDC by 2.64 lakh and Online QR service was used by 1.45 lakh. A total of 1,447 people used tokens and 128 passengers used group ticketing on the Metro.

CMRL offers a 20% discount on all forms of ticketing services, added the note.

Also, to encourage passengers, CMRL had been offering a 20 percent discount on all ticketing (Metro Travel Card, Mobile QR Code ticketing - Single, Return, Group Tickets and QR trip passes, Whatsapp, Paytm and PhonePe).

Passengers can now also book their tickets through CMRL Whatsapp ticketing system (+91 83000 86000) and Paytm also.