Chennai Metro Rail records 4.3 in global consumer satisfaction survey

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has secured an overall customer satisfaction score of 4.3 out of 5 in the global survey conducted by the Community of Metros (COMET), a group that benchmarks urban railway performance worldwide.

The customer satisfaction survey, conducted in August 2025 through an online feedback portal, covered aspects such as service quality, accessibility, reliability, security, ease of use, and comfort. A total of 32 metro rail organisations from across the world participated in the exercise.

According to CMRL, the publicity campaign for the survey was carried out through posters, the official website, and social media platforms to encourage public participation. Chennai Metro ranked first among the participating metros in terms of the number of responses, receiving feedback from around 6,500 commuters.

The results indicate that a majority of CMRL’s passengers use the Metro primarily for work-related travel. Of the total respondents, 64% were men, 33% women, and 3% identified as others. Most participants were below 30 years of age. Commuters also expressed expectations for improvements in payment modes, space availability, interchange facilities, and station accessibility.

CMRL, which became a member of COMET in 2024, said that participation in the benchmarking network would help it enhance operations and achieve world-class performance standards.

“Annual key performance indicators are collected from all member metros to measure and compare performance against international benchmarks. This enables knowledge sharing and helps identify best practices for better decision-making,” a CMRL communiqué stated.