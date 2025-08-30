Chennai Metro Rail receives award for design innovation in infrastructure 

CHENNAI: For the design innovation in infrastructure, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) had won the autodesk imagine award this year for efforts in Building Information Modeling (BIM) implementation, held at an event in Mumbai recently.

On receiving the award, the CMRL press note read,”Our success in managing over 50 civil and system-wide contractors utilising various autodesk software sets a benchmark in our commitment to advancing infrastructure with innovative technology.”

Meanwhile, the autodesk imagine awards recognise clients and projects that exemplify creativity, collaboration, and design. The awards are presented to exceptional contributors across the fields of architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, media and entertainment and education excellence.

In addition to current phase 1 and II lines, CMRL is constructing a Metro line in three corridors, spanning 118.9 km across the city. The first leg of operation from Poonamallee Bypass to Porur Junction will commence this December.