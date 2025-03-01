Chennai Metro Rail offers passes for Shreya Ghoshal's concert attendees

CHENNAI: To enhance the travel experience of commuters taking the Metro Rail for Shreya Ghoshal's concert on March 1 (today) at YMCA, Nandanam, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is issuing sponsored passes for attendees.

As per a CMRL press note, attendees who have booked their tickets for the concerts through authorised ticketing platforms will receive sponsored digital Metro passes.

"These passes enable hassle-free round-trip travel between their nearest Metro Station and Nandanam Metro Station. Each digital Metro pass comes with a unique QR code, allowing easy scanning at automatic gates across the Metro stations in the city for smooth entry and exit. The passes are valid for one round trip (two entries and two exits) exclusively on March 1," the note added.

CMRL has also extended its last train departure timing from Nandanam Metro Station for the convenience of commuters.

The last train towards Wimco Nagar Depot will leave at 11.17 pm, while the last train towards Airport Metro Station will depart at 11.37 pm.

For passengers travelling to Green Line stations, trains will be interchangeable until midnight at Chennai Central and Alandur stations.

They also added that the entry into Nandanam Metro Station will close 10 minutes before the departure of the last train.