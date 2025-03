Chennai Metro Rail inks pact to build 15 disabled-friendly metro stations

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed a contract to refine and enhance the design of 15 phase II metro stations, ensuring full accessibility for all commuters, including persons with disabilities.

This is intended mainly to construct barrier-free and disabled-friendly metro stations, adhering to universal accessibility standards, as per a release.

​The contract, worth Rs 13.50 lakh, was signed with V-shesh Learning Services Private Limited.

The project which aligns with India's Harmonized Guidelines for Universal Accessibility, is expected to be completed within 180 days.

This initiative builds on CMRL’s efforts to create an inclusive transit system, following a similar access audit of 32 phase I stations conducted by the consultancy firm, the release added.