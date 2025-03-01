Chennai Metro Rail finishes construction of grade separator in corridor 4 of phase II project

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has finished the construction of the grade separator between Mullaithottam and Karayanchavadi stations in corridor 4 of the phase II project.

The grade separator, spanning 26.1 km, connects Light House station to Poonamallee depot. With the first leg of phase II operation set to begin between Poonamallee depot and Porur Junction by December, the CMRL has been expediting the civil construction works between the two points.

The CMRL has undertaken grade separator works in different stretches to avoid traffic congestion. On Saturday, it completed the work between Mullaithottam and Karayanchavadi stations.

"A motor trolley was transported from Poonamallee depot to Mullaithottam station's designated starting point for the grade separator construction. Additionally, the RRV (road-cum-rail vehicle), a critical asset for Overhead Equipment (OHE) works, was also moved from Poonamallee Depot to Mullaithottam station, marking a crucial step forward in the project's progress," the note read.

Meanwhile, CMRL will begin testing driverless trains in the stretch (between Poonamallee and Porur Junction) by April.

At the stretch to be operated next year, the trains will pass through 10 stations: Poonamallee Bypass Metro, Poonamallee Metro, Mullaithottam Metro, Karayanchavadi Metro, Kumananchavadi Metro, Kattupakkam Metro, Iyyappanthangal Metro, Thelliyaragaram Metro, Porur Bypass Metro and Porur Junction Metro.

Speaking to DT Next, CMRL officials noted that once all the primary works are completed, the trains in the straight line in corridor 4 will be tested at a maximum speed of 90 kmph. At the Porur curve, the trains will be tested at a speed of 45-50 kmph. The average commercial speed of trains in phase II will be 35 kmph.