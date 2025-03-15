Chennai Metro Rail expands parking facility at Thirumangalam Metro Station

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Saturday inaugurated the additional parking facility at Thirumangalam Metro Station to accommodate the increasing passenger demand.

The existing B2 parking has been upgraded to Mezzanine level parking area adjacent to the station auxiliary building that can accommodate 1,000 two-wheelers and the newly renovated parking can now accommodate an additional 400 two-wheelers.

​The upgraded parking area was inaugurated by B Gobinath Mallya,Chief Advisor (Operation and Maintenance) of CMRL, in the presence of. SK Natarajan, (Advisor E&M), S Satheesh Prabhu, AGM (Rolling Stock & Operations), along with senior officials and staff of CMRL.

Chennai Metro Rail witnessed a passenger ridership of 86.65 lakh passengers for February maintaining the daily average of over 3 lakh.