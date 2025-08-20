Chennai Metro Rail begins test runs on Poonamallee-Porur stretch

CHENNAI: For commissioning the Metro Rail line from Poonamallee Bypass to Porur Junction Metro Stations by December-end, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has begun the tests/trials for safety certification of trains and tracks.

The tests/trials are conducted by an external independent agency, Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) of the Ministry of Railways, as per the rules in force for certification of Metro Rail coaches. The rule in force provides for technical clearance safety certification by RDSO.

RDSO has begun trials from August 16, which is set to go on for two more weeks. During the testing, passenger ride comfort will be evaluated at varying speeds up to the design speed of 90 kmph, along with detailed verification of traction and braking performance of the trains along with the track.

“Successful completion of these tests will ensure that the new corridor and rolling stock are complying with the safety standards, to ensure passenger safety, before being opened to the public,”stated the CMRL press note. Further CMRL MD MA Siddique said,“These trials are being conducted along the viaduct section 1A, covering the stretch from Poonamallee Bypass to Porur Junction at 90 kmph, covering the distance within 9 minutes. We reaffirm our commitment to meeting the highest standards of safety and reliability.”