    Chennai Metro Rail announces revised schedule as EMUs cancelled on March 9

    Metro services will operate regularly from 5 am to 11 pm

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 March 2025 10:55 PM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: In light of the suburban train service cancellation between Chennai Beach Railway Station and Tambaram Railway Station on Sunday, Chennai Metro Rail Limited has announced a revised schedule to facilitate passengers.

    Metro services will operate regularly from 5 am to 11 pm.

    Trains will be available at 10-minute intervals from 5 am to 10 am and from 8 pm to 1 pm.

    Services will run at 7-minute intervals from 10 am to 8 pm.

    From 10 pm to 11 pm, trains will be available at 15-minute intervals.

    Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and make use of the service.

