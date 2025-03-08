Chennai Metro Rail announces revised schedule as EMUs cancelled on March 9

CHENNAI: In light of the suburban train service cancellation between Chennai Beach Railway Station and Tambaram Railway Station on Sunday, Chennai Metro Rail Limited has announced a revised schedule to facilitate passengers.

Metro services will operate regularly from 5 am to 11 pm.

Trains will be available at 10-minute intervals from 5 am to 10 am and from 8 pm to 1 pm.

Services will run at 7-minute intervals from 10 am to 8 pm.

From 10 pm to 11 pm, trains will be available at 15-minute intervals.

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and make use of the service.