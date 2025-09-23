Chennai Metro phase II works in final stages, new routes to open soon

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail is preparing to open the Poonamallee–Porur stretch by December 2025 with six-coach trains.

The Porur–Kodambakkam and Koyambedu–Nandanam stretches are expected to begin operations by June 2026, while the Madhavaram–Sholinganallur corridor is planned for launch by March 2027, said a Maalaimalar report.

Phase II of the Chennai Metro project covers 116 km across three corridors, with an estimated cost of Rs 63,246 crore. The routes include Madhavaram–SIPCOT, Poonamallee–Lighthouse, and Madhavaram–Manapakkam. Officials said construction is progressing rapidly, with the entire network scheduled for completion by 2028.

A total of 138 trains, including 32 driverless trains, will be operated under Phase II. To support operations and maintenance, metro depots are being built at Madhavaram and Poonamallee.