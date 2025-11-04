Chennai Metro last mile: One EV bus every 5 min from station

CHENNAI: In a major push to improve last-mile connectivity to the Chennai Metro, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) plans to introduce 220 air-conditioned electric microbuses by July 2026, operating at a frequency of once every five minutes covering a distance of 5-km radius from the Metro station to boost accessibility and ridership.

At a pre-tender consultation meeting held at the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) headquarters, representatives from several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, and Olectra, participated in discussions organised by MTC and Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA).

According to sources, the meeting aimed to assess the market availability of 5-metre and 6-metre-long microbuses suitable for the proposed routes. “There is no point in floating a tender if the required models are not available in the market. Some participants suggested considering 7-metre electric buses as well,” a senior official said. “The final rollout is expected to begin by July next year.”

CUMTA officials said that the decision to deploy AC microbuses was driven by the need to give commuters a ‘Metro-like experience’ during their first and last-mile travel. “We want to encourage private vehicle users to shift to the Metro by providing them with reliable and comfortable connectivity from their homes or workplaces. Those currently relying on two-wheelers or autos to reach Metro stations can use these feeder buses at affordable fares,” a CUMTA source said.

The MTC’s proposal includes inducting 220 electric microbuses, comprising 5-metre low-floor and 6-metre standard-floor variants, fitted with modern amenities. Of these, 110 low-floor buses (400 mm ground clearance) will be accessible to passengers with disability, while the standard-floor (900 mm) models will serve other routes.

The buses will be operated under a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, with MTC overseeing the operation and maintenance. MTC has identified four depots, Koyambedu, Saidapet, Wimco Nagar, and Pallavaram, for the operation of the new services.

Each vehicle will feature air-conditioning, CCTV surveillance, GPS tracking, panic buttons, an automatic fare collection system, passenger information displays, and passenger counting systems. Officials said the microbuses will offer a minimum seating capacity of 12 passengers, making them suitable for short feeder and last-mile routes.