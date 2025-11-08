Chennai Metro helps transport lungs on time

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) played a crucial role in facilitating a swift organ transportation from Meenambakkam Metro Station to AG-DMS Metro Station on Saturday.

A donor's lung was transported on the Metro Rail in 20 minutes, covering seven stations, while transportation on the road would have taken longer.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) press release, the organ consignment team from Bengaluru arrived at the Chennai airport by air ambulance and reached Meenambakkam Metro station at 2.07 pm.

"With the support and coordination of Chennai Metro Rail officials and station staff, the team boarded the Metro train and reached AG-DMS Metro Station promptly at 2.28 pm, covering seven stations. The medical team immediately departed in an ambulance to a private hospital at Greams road, where the lung transplant procedure was scheduled to take place," read the official statement.

The consignment transportation was facilitated under the recent amendment to the Metro Railways (Carriage and Ticket) Amendment Rules, 2023, as per Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) guidelines.