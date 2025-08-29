Chennai Metro commuters still struggle with poor Internet and call drops underground

CHENNAI: It’s a hit-or-miss affair when it comes to internet connectivity or usage of Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s (CMRL) own apps inside Chennai Metro’s underground stations.

While frequent call drops and internet fluctuations leave commuters juggling between networks to stay online, scanning QR codes at Automated Fare Collection (AFC) gates continues to be a pain for those rushing to catch trains.

Passengers using prominent telecom operators claim they struggle with network connections once trains go underground. Calls rarely connect, and internet access is largely unavailable. The connection stability issues persist. Although CMRL previously partnered with SugarBox Networks to provide Wi-Fi on trains, the service is no longer up and running.

The problem is not limited to train rides. At underground stations too, the glitch is more evident. Commuters who use payment apps collaborating with CMRL for ticket booking report difficulties both in purchasing tickets underground and in scanning codes at AFC gates. To top it, CMRL’s mobile application, designed to ease the booking experience, yields the same result. “I buy tickets online but make it a point to take a screenshot of the QR code because more often than not, the internet fails to open the app,” said a commuter at the LIC station.

Though not a regular issue, commuters report repeated difficulties accessing the internet. And when it rains, the signal sinks further. The issue cuts across all underground corridors of Phase I. On the Blue Line, which runs from Wimco Nagar in North Chennai to the Airport, stations such as Mannadi, LIC, and Thousand Lights face repeated troubles. On the Green Line, Shenoy Nagar and Nehru Park are particularly affected.

“These connectivity issues were more persistent earlier,” said Ilangovan R, a regular along the Central–Airport stretch. He now predominantly uses his Metro card. “While the situation has improved, depending solely on UPI remains unreliable,” he said.

Travellers have also voiced their frustration online. “Is it impossible, or are they just not doing it? Can Metro and network companies collaborate on this?” asked one user on a social media forum.