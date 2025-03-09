Chennai men bat for women's rights, one Kolam a time

CHENNAI: Breaking tradition, the Greater Chennai Corporation conducted a Kolam competition for men on the occasion of International Women’s Day at the Besant Nagar beach on Sunday.

In Tamil Nadu, kolam competitions are common during the month of ‘Margazhi’ and during the Pongal season. The participants are almost always women.

In a first, to create awareness among the public about women's safety, on the occasion of International Women's Day, the Chennai Corporation came up with the idea of a kolam competition for men.

The competition was held on the themes of ‘Chennai for all’ and ‘Women's Rights, Equity and Empowerment.’ In total, 33 participants from different age groups took part in the competition that happened between 6 am and 8.30 am.

Saravana Kumar won first prize in the competition.

R Bala Dharshan, who bagged the second prize, is an architect and a kolam artiste. He said, “I drew a kolam on the 'Women Empowerment' theme and how women handle different roles in the family. Women also play an important role in teaching gender equality to their children. I am happy to receive the second prize.”

Another winner, Shivadas Rajan, a classical dancer, said, “Though initially I was not interested in participating in the competition, I drew a ‘Pulli Kolam’ and won the third prize.”