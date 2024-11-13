Begin typing your search...
Chennai medical student dies by suicide due to 'love failure'
The deceased student has been identified as Rishikesh from Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district.
CHENNAI: A student of a private medical college student has died by suicide at his hostel room near Porur in Chennai.
According to a Thanthi TV report, preliminary police probe suggests that the student was dejected about a 'love failure'.
His body was recovered and sent to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
