Chennai medical student dies by suicide due to 'love failure'

CHENNAI: A student of a private medical college student has died by suicide at his hostel room near Porur in Chennai.

According to a Thanthi TV report, preliminary police probe suggests that the student was dejected about a 'love failure'.

The deceased student has been identified as Rishikesh from Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district.

His body was recovered and sent to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.