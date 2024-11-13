Begin typing your search...

    Chennai medical student dies by suicide due to 'love failure'

    The deceased student has been identified as Rishikesh from Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Nov 2024 1:39 PM IST
    Chennai medical student dies by suicide due to love failure
    X
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A student of a private medical college student has died by suicide at his hostel room near Porur in Chennai.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, preliminary police probe suggests that the student was dejected about a 'love failure'.

    The deceased student has been identified as Rishikesh from Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district.

    His body was recovered and sent to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

    Medical Collegelove failurePost Mortem
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick