Chennai: Mayor Priya reviews monsoon preparedness, augments grievance redressal

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya conducted a high-level review meeting at the Ripon Building complex on Friday to assess the Chennai Corporation’s preparedness for the upcoming northeast monsoon season.

She directed officials to expedite all pre-monsoon preventive works on a war footing, and stressed for enhanced grievance redressal.

In the meeting, it was informed that work was underway to establish Integrated Command and Control Centres in all three Regional Deputy Commissioner offices for better coordination.

Officials were instructed to complete the desilting and cleaning of all 44 major canals maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and remove water hyacinths on a priority basis. They were also told to speed up ongoing works to raise canal bunds, construct concrete floors, and other development projects.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, all subways must be equipped with ready-to-deploy motor pumps and water tanks to prevent water stagnation. All ongoing road work must be completed by the end of this month, and excavated roads must be immediately re-laid to restore smooth traffic movement.

The Mayor emphasised that all officers must work efficiently and complete the tasks swiftly to ensure citizens face no inconvenience during the monsoon season.