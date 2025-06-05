Chennai Mayor Priya launches Thooimai Mission, drive to plant 1 lakh native tree saplings

CHENNAI: To mark World Environment Day, Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya launched the drive to plant one lakh native tree saplings across the city to increase the green cover, on Thursday. She also inspected the solid waste management work within the Ripon Building.

After launching the drive to plant the saplings in the parks, playfields, and burial grounds across the city, the Mayor flagged off the truck carrying the saplings that would be planted across the city.

Later, she also reviewed the solid waste management being done in the GCC headquarters, Ripon Building, and integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) that monitors the works in the city. Under 'Thooimai Mission', waste from government buildings, including paper, cardboard, thermocol, plastic, etc., will be collected and disposed of.

There are nearly 1,100 government buildings in Chennai, and the Corporation workers are undertaking the collection of solid waste from there, said Mayor Priya. The solid waste collected and segregated at the zonal level will be sold through auction in the upcoming days. “We hope this will help keep the city clean,” added the Mayor.

Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar, Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, Additional Commissioner (Health) Jayachandra Banu Reddy, and other corporation officials were also present during the event.