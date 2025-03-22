Chennai Mayor Priya kicks off campaign for corporation school admissions

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya on Saturday kickstarted the campaign to increase student enrollment in corporation schools at Ripon Building and urged the civic body staff to ensure the Student Enrollment Campaign is conducted every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for three months (till June 22) across all the zones.

A press release noted that 3,500 new students have been admitted to the Chennai Corporation schools since March 1.

To pace up the admission process, each zone received three auto rickshaws (45 in total). Teachers and principals will make a door-to-door visit to conduct spot admissions.

Students with 100 per cent attendance and who score high marks in class 10 and 12 board exams will get incentives and be provided nutritious snacks in the special classes, the release noted.

The press note listed that 417 Corporation schools are equipped with various welfare schemes to benefit and have excellent infrastructure, including airy classrooms, green boards, and Smart Board. Colourful books for LKG/UKG students, school bags, shoes, and identity cards will be provided to stimulate interest in education along with games, especially in Kindergarten classes, it said.

The schools will also provide incentives and special sports training for all classes, training for national level competitions, scout movement, computer training, tailoring, martial arts such as boxing, karate, and other training to the students, the note said. Also, students are taken on educational tours to motivate them.

GCC commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, joint commissioner of Education J Vijaya Rani, south Chennai regional deputy commissioner MP Amit and north Chennai regional deputy commissioner Khata Ravi Teja were among those present on the occasion.