Chennai: Mayor Priya inaugurates help centre for conservancy workers

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya inaugurated the help centre for conservancy workers at the Anna Nagar zonal office on Wednesday. Multiple centres will be opened across all 15 zones in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The centres will ensure that workers can enjoy the benefits of various welfare schemes and other services provided by the Tamil Nadu Sanitary Workers Welfare Board. Subsequently, the mayor distributed identity cards and issued booklets on welfare schemes to the registered members of the Board.

"All types of temporary workers and their families who register as members of the Tamil Nadu Sanitary Welfare Board are provided with benefits including accident insurance scheme assistance, natural death benefit, allowance for marriage, education, maternity and funeral, and Old Age Pension," the release said.

Moreover, it provides special benefits to core sanitation workers who are directly involved in formal and informal sewage-related work. It includes vocational skills training, Sanitation Worker Development Scheme (SWDS) identity cards, personal protective equipment, ensuring minimum wages, social security communication and livelihood schemes.

Sanitation workers can approach these centres to become members of the Tamil Nadu Sanitation Workers Welfare Board and avail of appropriate welfare assistance and other services.

Further details can also be availed by calling 1913 at the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Ripon Building Complex.

GCC commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, Anna Nagar MLA MK Mohan, deputy commissioners (works) V Sivakrishnamurthy and KJ Praveen Kumar (Central Circle), and other officials were present at the event.