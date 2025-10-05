Chennai Mayor Priya flags off educational tour for teachers

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya flagged off an educational tour on Sunday at Ripon Building for teachers who have been instrumental in Class 10 and Class 12 city school students achieving 100 per cent pass percentage in public examinations.

As per the announcement made by the Mayor in the 2023-24 financial statement, it was announced that teachers who helped students achieve a 100 per cent pass percentage in the 10th and 12th standard government public examinations in Chennai schools will be taken on an educational tour.

Accordingly, 408 teachers who had helped students achieve the feat in the 2023-24 academic year were taken on educational tours to Kodaikanal (International School), Yercaud, and Hogenakkal last year.

In such a backdrop, 550 teachers who helped school students achieve a cent per cent pass percentage in the government public examination in the academic year 2024-25 are being taken on educational tours to educational institutions like IIM Tiruchy, NIIT, and Kodaikanal International School.

As part of this, the Mayor flagged off the educational tour of 184 teachers in the first phase on Sunday. Furthermore, the tours are scheduled in batches across October.

Another 184 teachers on October 8, 184 teachers on October 12, and 91 teachers on October 15 will be taken on an educational tour by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation.

Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, education officers, and teachers were present during the event.