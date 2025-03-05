Chennai: Mayor Priya flags off 57 vehicles for debris cleaning in all 15 zones

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya flagged off 57 new vehicles, including tipper lorries, mini lorries, and JCBs, to enable efficient cleaning of debris in all 15 zones on Wednesday at Ripon Building.

At least 5,900 metric tonnes of solid waste and construction debris are collected daily in the city using 102 existing vehicles. Additionally, 57 new vehicles were launched on a contract basis.

The first phase of the cleaning drive was conducted in seven zones: Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Adyar. The second phase continued in the remaining zones such as Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur.

From January 7 to March 3, the local body has cleared 51,214.47 metric tonnes of construction debris and demolition waste across the city, the release stated. The civic body carried out a mass cleaning drive on bus route roads, interior roads, bus stands, parks, burial grounds, flyovers, and subways.

Additionally, garbage, construction waste, and unauthorised posters and advertising banners were removed. Until February 28, a sum of Rs 13 lakh fine was collected from 260 individuals who illegally dumped construction waste.

Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumaar, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, and other senior officials from the Chennai Corporation were part of the event.