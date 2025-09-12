Chennai Mayor Priya felicitates 33 kindergarten teachers

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya felicitated 33 kindergarten teachers of the Greater Chennai Corporation, who received training from the Vidyal Montessori programme held at the Ripon Building on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Priya said, "The Corporation schools are provided with the best infrastructure and education for the students. To provide excellent education to the children in the kindergarten class, Vidyal Montessori Education Foundation is providing free Montessori training to kindergarten teachers."

According to a statement from the civic body, the training programme helped improve the learning and observation skills of the children significantly. “It is commendable that the Vidyal Montessori Education Foundation has provided such excellent training to the kindergarten teachers of Chennai schools," it said.

Last year, 33 kindergarten teachers were given the training. Similarly, 33 teachers were trained for two days a week for seven months this year. The Mayor said the kindergarten teachers in Chennai should also be more involved and educate children in the best possible way.

The event was attended by Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) M Birathiviraj, and DMK floor leader N Ramalingam, Vidyal Montessori Education Trust treasurer Shruthi Karthik, and officials.