Chennai Mayor Priya agrees to talk to residents on WtE project

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya agreed to hold a discussion with residents of North Chennai about the Waste to Energy (WtE) plant as several environmental activists have raised demands to withdraw it citing health hazards.

More than 20 members of the Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Association (FNCRWA) met the Mayor and insisted the Corporation withdraw the project.

After a brief meeting, members of the association including its president TK Shanmugam, general secretary R Jayaman and others said, “The Mayor have agreed to our request to hold a scientific decision. She asked us to bring scientific material validating the voice against WtE. We also demanded the completion of the long-pending Ganesapuram flyover near Perambur as it causes headaches to residents and motorists.”

The FNCRWA had conducted a huge human chain with 10,000 participants on May 25 demanding the GCC withdraw the WtE plant. Along with environmental activists, members of the association visited Hyderabad to meet the public affected by the WTE plant established in Jawahar Nagar, seven years ago. Residents had told them that the toxic gas and ash from the plant have ruined their lives and health.

FNCRWA also said that the WtE plants in Maharashtra and New Delhi were causing numerous health issues for the residents in and around the areas, and, hence, the association demanded the withdrawal of the project.