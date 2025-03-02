Chennai-Mauritius flight held up for over 10 hours

CHENNAI: The Chennai- Mauritius flight was delayed for over 10 hours on Saturday. The Air Mauritius flight was scheduled to depart from Chennai with 277 passengers on Saturday morning. However, the flight which was supposed to arrive from Mauritius did not arrive at midnight following the bad weather there. As there was no proper information from the airline, the passengers arrived at the Chennai airport and waited to board the flight.

Initially, it was announced that the flight was cancelled for the day but later the airline announced that the flight would only be delayed. After the flight from Mauritius landed at 7.30 pm, it departed from Chennai to Mauritius at around 9 pm.