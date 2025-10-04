Chennai: Marina Blue Flag beach to have a dedicated recreational zone soon

CHENNAI: In news that would bring cheer to patrons who frequent the Marina Beach, the Greater Chennai Corporation has plans of creating dedicated recreational zones for both children and adults at the the newly restored Marina Blue Flag beach.

According to a report in The Times of India, the GCC has allocated a sprawling 10000 sq ft area near Anna Square to build a children's park with a play zone that will include features like skating rinks, wall-climbing activities along with traditional playground staples. Officials said that the children's play unit is estimated to cost 64 lakhs and the adult fitness facilities is expected to cost Rs 1 crore.

The zone which is to be designed by Funplay will feature vibrant colours like yellow and green with exciting patterns for an attractive look. It will also have slides of various shapes and sizes along with spiral climbing tunnels made of net. GCC officials said that the main aim of the infrastructure was to promote physical activity and imaginative play while ensuring safety.

Making sure that adults will also benefit from the structure, there would be a fitness hub outfitted with gym equipment like hydraulic machines.Apart from this, there are also plans to introduce indoor gaming facilities like badminton courts.

One of the main reasons behind the plan is to curb the rampant erection of illegal stalls in the beach and also to create a recreational space that would benefit the public. Nearly 100 illegal stalls near the beach will be removed as part of the initiative and a detailed project report has been completed in connection with it.

Urban planning experts noted that the GCC can easily handle the maintenance and upkeep of the recreational area if they collect a nominal fee from those who use the play area.