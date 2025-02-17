Chennai man uses WhatsApp to run bootlegging ring, arrested while on liquor door-delivery run

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police arrested a bootlegger in Kasimedu who was making door delivery of liquor bottles to his customers. The officials seized 15 bottles of liquor and a motorcycle from the accused.

The arrested person, identified as Joseph (29) from Tondiarpet, was caught while transporting large quantities of liquor. Upon frisking, the police found several bottles on him. During questioning, Joseph revealed that he had been supplying liquor based on customer orders, particularly during ‘dry days’ when Tasmac shops and bars are closed.

He procured liquor in bulk, stored them, and sold them at a higher price on dry days, police said.

Probe revealed that his clients reached out to him through a WhatsApp group where some of them shared their locations for delivery.

Joseph has been remanded in judicial custody.