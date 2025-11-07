Chennai man steals bike, dismantle it at home, before police arrest him

CHENNAI: The Maduravoyal police have arrested a 28-year-old man for stealing a motorcycle and systematically dismantling it for parts at his residence.

The case dates back to September 15, 2025, when Nikeshwaran, a 28-year-old working for a private healthcare company, moved from his home on MMDA First Main Road in Maduravoyal to Udaiyarpalayam. He left his faulty Yamaha FZ-S motorcycle parked at his old address. When he returned to check on the vehicle on November 4 he discovered it was missing and subsequently filed a formal complaint at the Maduravoyal police station the next day.

Acting on the complaint, a police team led by an Inspector from the station conducted a thorough investigation. Their probe led to the arrest of the accused, Jegan alias Edwin, 28, from Chinnolambur, Chennai, on November 6.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Jegan had stolen the motorcycle and had already disassembled it into individual parts, which he had hidden at his home. Police successfully recovered all the dismantled components of the vehicle.

Further investigation uncovered that the accused, Jegan, has a history of criminal activity, with two prior cases already registered against him.

The arrested individual was produced before a court and he has been remanded to judicial custody.