Chennai man stabs wife for posting Instagram reels

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a 26-year-old man for assaulting, stabbing his wife allegedly after an argument over the woman posting Instagram reels regularly.

The arrested man was identified as Sankar of Korukkupet, a casual labourer. The victim, his 22-year-old wife, works as a saleswoman at a fruit shop in Broadway.

Police said that the woman was active in social media and used to post reels (short video clips) on Instagram often. This had led to frequent arguments with her husband, who was not in favour of her social media presence.

On Thursday night, Sankar got drunk and picked up an argument with his wife at home over her reels. In the melee, he started assaulting her and also stabbed her with a knife. Hearing the woman's screams, neighbours rushed to her aid and moved her to a hospital.

Based on her complaint, the RK Nagar police registered a case and arrested Sankar on Friday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.