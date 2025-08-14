Chennai: Man murders father-in-law over property dispute

CHENNAI: The police arrested a man who allegedly murdered his father-in-law over a property dispute in Pallavaram on Wednesday.

The accused, Raja (30), a resident of Nehru Nagar near Pozhichalur, is married to Saranya (27). Police said both hailed from Theni and had been living in Chennai for work.

A few months ago, Saranya's father, Alagarsamy (55), had sold their ancestral property in Theni. As Saranya has a share in the property, Raja has been demanding her portion of the sale proceeds from Alagarsamy. However, the father-in-law did not commit anything.

On Wednesday, Alagarsamy travelled to Chennai to visit his daughter in Pozhichalur. During the visit, an argument broke out between Raja and Alagarsamy. During the wordy duel, Raja allegedly lost his temper, grabbed an iron rod, and struck Alagarsamy on the head. The older man collapsed with severe head injuries. Soon, the neighbours rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead.

On information, the Shankar Nagar police arrived at the spot, and the body was sent to Chromepet GH for autopsy. A case has been registered, and Raja has been arrested. Further investigation is on.