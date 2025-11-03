Chennai: Man lures techie on Grindr to rob, six arrested

CHENNAI: The Nandambakkam police arrested six youths, including a 19-year-old, on Monday for luring a software engineer via the Grindr app (a dating platform for the LGBTQIA+ community and robbing him.

According to the police, the incident happened on Saturday evening and the complainant, a 25-year-old resident of Mugalivakkam, works at a software firm in Pudupet. He went to a ground in Wood Creek County Avenue in Nandambakkam police limits after being invited by his Grindr acquaintance.

As the two were talking, five men arrived at the ground on two bikes and surrounded them. The group threatened and made the software engineer transfer Rs 24,000 to them via UPI.

The techie then filed a complaint, based on which the Nandambakkam police investigated and found that the gang which robbed him were friends of the Grindr acquaintance, Rajesh (25) of Porur.

Rajesh and his friends Manikandan (23), Varadaraj (25), Gokul (22), Ganeshkumar (24) and Gowtham (19), all from Porur, were arrested.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.