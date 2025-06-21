Chennai man loses Rs 12,600 to fake traffic police SMS scam

CHENNAI: A new online fraud, which impersonates the Traffic Police, has emerged in Chennai's suburbs with a 28-year-old resident of Perumbakkam losing Rs 12,600. The scam involves sending fake SMS containing malicious links disguised as traffic challan.

The victim, Senthil, residing in Ezhil Nagar, Perumbakkam, received an SMS on Wednesday purportedly from the Traffic Police department, mentioning his two-wheeler's registration number and hinted at a fine. This comes two days after his wife and brother-in-law used his vehicle. Assuming a traffic violation may have occurred from their end, Senthil believed the SMS was a legitimate challan notice and clicked the link provided in the message to check the penalty amount.

Upon clicking the link, his phone hung. He shortly received an OTP (one-time password), and simultaneously Rs 12,600 was fraudulently transferred from his bank account to another account. Stunned by the theft, he promptly contacted the Cyber Crime helpline (1930). He also visited the Perumbakkam police station to register a formal complaint.

Scammers are now employing a sophisticated method by sending SMSes that mimic official Traffic Police communications regarding e-challans. Unsuspecting individuals who click the link to verify or pay the alleged fine inadvertently download malware or are directed to phishing sites designed to steal their banking credentials and funds.

While online fraudsters constantly devise new methods, this specific scam – exploiting the trust in traffic police fines – has instilled particular fear among vehicle owners. The ease with which the fake SMS mimicked official channels and resulted in immediate financial loss highlights the evolving sophistication of cybercrime.

Local police, including the Cyber Crime branch, are investigating the incident.