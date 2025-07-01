Chennai man kills self in Virugambakkam amid financial distress

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old resident of Virugambakkam died by suicide on Sunday, allegedly due to financial hardship, leaving behind his two teenage daughters.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, identified as Bagesh Kumar, was a resident of Anjugam Street in Virugambakkam.

His wife, Saraswati, had passed away a few years ago, leaving their two daughters, aged 16 and 13, in the care of Bagesh Kumar and his mother.

The elder daughter is in Class 10, while the younger is in Class 7.

The reports said that Bagesh Kumar had been struggling to support his family due to the lack of a stable job. He had allegedly borrowed money from friends and neighbors but was unable to repay the debts. As a result, he took his own life by hanging.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.