Chennai: Distressed over breakup, man makes concall with friends, jumps in front of train

The deceased, Ramachandran, was brought up in an orphanage in Adambakkam and was employed with a private firm at Singaperumal Koil.

According to the police, Ramachandran had been in a relationship with a young woman, which had recently ended. Distressed over the break-up, he is believed to have taken the extreme step.

On Friday night, he went to the railway tracks between Urapakkam and Guduvanchery and contacted his friends through a conference call on his mobile phone. During the call, he reportedly told them that he was standing on the tracks and intended to die by suicide. Alarmed, his friends tried to dissuade him and assured him that they would speak to the woman and attempt to resolve the issue. However, moments later, the sound of an approaching EMU was heard on the call, after which the connection was disconnected.