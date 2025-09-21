Chennai man held for stalking, sexually harassing minor girl at her house

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man was arrested in Vadapalani for sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl, police said, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The girl, a college student, also works part-time at a pharmacy. She was walking home after work when the accused, identified as Kumaresan of Saligramam, followed her to her house. Police said he entered the house and harassed her. The girl managed to resist and threatened him with a knife, forcing him to flee.

Based on a complaint, Vadapalani All Women Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police and Child Welfare officers investigated the incident and confirmed the complaint. Surveillance camera footage showed the accused following the girl.

Investigators said Kumaresan had consumed alcohol before the incident. He had come to stay at a relative’s house in Vadapalani.

Police arrested him and further inquiry is under way.