Chennai: Man held for killing elder to rob 6 gram chain

CHENNAI: The police, on Wednesday, arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly murdering an elderly woman to rob her of her gold chain in Sunguvarchatram.

Rani (70) of Senthamangalam village runs a snack shop in the locality. The villagers found her dead among the bushes on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway and alerted the police.

The police found injuries on her body, and her gold chain was missing. Her postmortem report confirmed that Rani was strangled to death.

They suspected that she could have been killed for her jewellery and browsed through CCTV footage in the surrounding areas for more clues.

After seven days of investigation, the police zeroed in on Murugan, and he immediately confessed to the crime. He threw chilli powder in her eyes to incapacitate her and snatched her 6-gram chain.

Murugan, a mini-goods carrier driver, was under severe financial pressure due to debt and pawned her chain in the Sunguvarchatram market.

He was arrested for murder and robbery, and the pawn shop owner is under interrogation.