Chennai man held after mother succumbs to assault

CHENNAI: The Madhavaram police arrested a 35-year-old man on murder charges on Thursday, after his 60-year-old mother succumbed to the injuries he caused her during an argument over rent repayment.

Pramila (60) lived in Kolathur, and her son Roopak visited her frequently from Bengaluru.

On August 1, he returned to Chennai after the house owner requested that the family vacate the premises. He quarrelled with Pramila over rental repayment and banged her head on the wall when the argument escalated.

She was rescued by neighbours and admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment and succumbed to her injuries.

Police had initially booked Roopak on attempt to murder charges and arrested him, and altered the section to murder.