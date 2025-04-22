Chennai man fatally stabs father for verbally abusing his wife

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a 29-year-old man from Pulianthope for allegedly stabbing his father after an argument, leading to the latter's death. The father, an alcoholic who often fought with his family members, had gotten himself admitted to a government hospital claiming he had stabbed himself, police said.

The deceased was identified as M Balu (50) of KP Park TNUHDB (Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board) tenements in Pulianthope. Balu lived on the ninth floor while his son, Karthik, lives with his family on the eleventh floor of the same building.

Police investigations revealed that Balu used to get drunk often and pick fights with his son. On Monday, during one such argument, Balu allegedly verbally abused Karthik's wife. Enraged over this, Karthik took a knife and stabbed his father.

Balu then got himself admitted to a hospital and told the staff that he had injured himself. Later, he succumbed to his injuries. The Basin Bridge Police, who were notified of the man's death, conducted investigations and found that he was stabbed by his son, who reportedly confessed to the crime.

Karthik was arrested, produced before a magistrate, and remanded in judicial custody.