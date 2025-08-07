Chennai: Man dies in attack by kin of girl he assaulted

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man who was brutally assaulted for misbehaving with a six-year-old girl near Vyasarpadi Jeeva Railway Station Road succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The incident happened on July 31, and the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The man had attacked the girl when she was sleeping with her family.

Hearing her cries, her brother Karthik alias Asif (23), and another relative, Alex (27), thwarted the man with wooden logs. As the attacker fell unconscious, the duo fled.

Vyasarpadi police admitted the unconscious man to Government Stanley Hospital, where he died. The duo were remanded in judicial custody on attempt to murder charges, later it was altered to a murder case.