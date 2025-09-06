Chennai: Man crushed to death by road roller in Koyambedu during civic works

CHENNAI: A 54 year old resident was crushed to death by a road roller engaged by Chennai corporation for road works at North Mada street in Koyambedu on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Baskar (54), a resident of the same street. Police sources said that the incident happened around 6 pm. The driver of the vehicle had operated the road roller carelessly and ran over the man, unmindful of his presence a few feet away.

Onlookers and other workers rushed to the aid of the man and moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Police action has been sought against the contractor, supervisor and the road roller operator mohan.

Meanwhile, the civic body is also likely to initiate departmental action against division 127 assistant engineer Veeraragavan for negligence in overseeing the works.