Chennai man collapses, dies after police questioning

CHENNAI: Hours after being let off by the police after an enquiry, an autorickshaw driver collapsed and died in Poonamallee.



Murugan (40) of Maran Nagar near Poonamallee had borrowed Rs 6.4 lakh from a neighbour to help a friend. As the friend did not repay, the fire fell on Murugan. His relative Karthik (30) allegedly abused the neighbour, after which she filed a complaint alleging cheating and harassment.



Based on her complaint, the Poonamallee police summoned Murugan and Karthik for inquiry on Friday morning. After hours of questioning, they were left off in the evening.



While returning home in an autorickshaw, Murugan collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. His relatives gathered at the hospital and refused a post-mortem on his body, alleging police pressure led to his death.