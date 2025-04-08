Chennai: Man clicks photo of woman passenger sans permission on flight, gets detained

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man, who took a photograph of a female passenger inside an aircraft without her knowledge, was handed to the Chennai airport police station on Monday.

The Indigo Airlines flight from Mangalore was heading towards Chennai at midnight on Monday. When the flight was mid-air, Gopalakrishnan of Karnataka started to take pictures of a 29-year-old woman seated next to him with her baby.

The woman who noticed it started to argue with the man and alerted the air hostess. During questioning, Gopalakrishnan reportedly said that he did not take her photos and was focusing only on the baby.

However, when the crew members checked his mobile phone, they found there were many photos of the woman. They seized his mobile phone and alerted the Chennai ATC.

At 12.10 am, after the flight landed at Chennai airport, security officers detained Gopalakrishnan and handed him to the airport police and submitted the mobile phone. The woman also visited the local police station and gave an oral statement about the incident inside the aircraft.

Gopalakrishnan told the police that he took pictures of the baby as he felt the baby was cute. He further requested the police allow him to travel as he had to board a flight to Singapore at 6.30 am.

However, the police were not convinced and cancelled his Singapore trip. Gopalakrishnan was detained and further investigation is on.