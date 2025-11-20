Chennai: Man beats estranged wife to death

CHENNAI: A man attacked his 55-year-old wife with a hammer near the Porur toll gate on Wednesday, leading to her death. The persons accompanying the woman then roughed up the husband, leaving him in a critical condition.

The police said that Raja (56) got enraged upon seeing his estranged wife, Sulochana (55), with her partner and struck her with a hammer. The incident occurred when he saw her while waiting to board a bus at the toll gate. According to the police, Sulochana succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

Raja and Sulochana worked as construction labourers and hailed from a village in Tiruvannamalai district. They were living in Mugalivakkam, the police said. The woman was in a relationship with another man for nearly a year, leading to frequent quarrels at home, according to the police. The police have launched a search for the men who assaulted Raja.