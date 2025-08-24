Chennai: Man barges into hostel, sexually abuses occupant

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was arrested for barging into a women's hostel in Velachery and sexually abusing an occupant on Friday.

The arrested person was identified as Lakshmanan (25) of Velachery. Probe revealed that he scaled the compound wall of the working women's hostel and entered an unlocked room where the victim was resting. The accused sat beside the victim when she was asleep and then touched her inappropriately. The woman woke up and screamed for help, after which he fled the scene.

Based on her complaint, Velachery police registered a case and reviewed CCTV footage from the premises. The video evidence helped them track and identify the suspect as Lakshmanan, who lived in the same locality.

Lakshmanan was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.